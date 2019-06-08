Vermont Days

Vermont residents get free admission to all State Parks & historical sites & fishing access.

Vermont , Vermont

Enjoy a free sample of Vermont's excellent fishing, state parks, and Historic Culture

Vermont Days is an annual weekend in June celebrating the arrival of summer.

\Bring the family to your choice of Vermont state parks (day use), fish at any Fish & Wildlife fishing access (no license required for the day), enjoy FREE entry at State Historic Sites as well as FREE admission to the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier, and the Vermont History Center in Barre, Vermont!

For more information, go to: www.vermontvacation.com/vermont-days

