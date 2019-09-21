Jane Ramos Vermont Fairy Tale Festival Flyer 2019

FREE family event Vermont Fairy Tale Festival, September 21, 2019 at the Sherburne Memorial Library. We are looking for help in promoting this event which fosters the love of reading by bringing favorite fairy tales to life - Our 2017 event had over 600 families participate as well as libraries from all over VT. Young and old will enjoy stepping back into their favorite storybook tales at this enchanted event! Local Vermont libraries will be bringing their stories to life, the old stories, the folk and fairy tales of yore, at Vermont's annual fairy tale festival.