Vermont Garden Park – Summer Week-End Gardening Project

Vermont Garden Park 1100 Dorset Street, South Burlington, Vermont 05403

The Burlington Garden Club (BGC) is kicking off a summer community garden volunteer work program during the summer at Vermont Garden Park, 1100 Dorset Street in South Burlington. The four gardens will be open the first Saturday of June, July, August and September from 9:00 am to 11:00am. 

Volunteers will be working on small projects and making strides in the sustainability of the four gardens, The All – American Garden, The Cottage Garden, The Butterfly Garden and the Grandma and Grandpa Garden. 

Give back to our community and help the gardens remain a summer place of beauty. Interested in sharing your gardening skills, love of gardening, wanting to accumulate Master Gardener hours - join other gardeners on Saturday, June 1, July 6, August 3, September 7 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am. Bring your small garden tools and gloves. Questions email djvanmullen@gmail.com or cell 615-390-9965.

Vermont Garden Park 1100 Dorset Street, South Burlington, Vermont 05403
