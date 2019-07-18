Vermont Law School Summer Lecture Series

“Lobster Wars, Vanishing Cod, and Other Effects of Warming in the Gulf of Maine” with David Abel, Boston Globe.

Throughout the summer, Vermont Law School faculty, distinguished scholars, media fellows, and others will deliver one-hour "Hot Topics" lectures on a variety of current issues in environmental law and policy. Free and open to the public, the lectures will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 30-August 1, on the VLS campus in Oakes Hall Room 012. Vermont Bar Association Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit is available. Events run from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm.