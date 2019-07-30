Vermont Law School Summer Lecture Series

“The Flint Water Crisis: A Case of Environmental Injustice” with Kathleen Falk, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Throughout the summer, Vermont Law School faculty, distinguished scholars, media fellows, and others will deliver one-hour "Hot Topics" lectures on a variety of current issues in environmental law and policy. Free and open to the public, the lectures will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 30-August 1, on the VLS campus in Oakes Hall Room 012. Vermont Bar Association Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit is available. Events run from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm.