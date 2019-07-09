Vermont Law School Summer Lecture Series

“Confronting America’s Captive Tiger Crisis” with Delcianna Winders, Lewis and Clark Law School and Heather Rally, PETA.

Throughout the summer, Vermont Law School faculty, distinguished scholars, media fellows, and others will deliver one-hour "Hot Topics" lectures on a variety of current issues in environmental law and policy. Free and open to the public, the lectures will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 30-August 1, on the VLS campus in Oakes Hall Room 012. Vermont Bar Association Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit is available. Events run from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm.