Vermont's Remarkable Sharpshooters
A Lecture by Howard Coffin
Orwell Free Library 473 Main Street, Orwell, Vermont 05760
By the hundreds, Vermont marksmen passed the rigorous marksmanship test to join one of three Vermont companies. Sharpshooters from this state played a little-known but major role at Gettysburg, the great Union victory that changed the War’s course. Historian Howard Coffin will discuss research into this little recognized group. A Vermont Humanities Council event sponsored by The First National Bank of Orwell.