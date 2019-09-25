Vermont's Remarkable Sharpshooters

A Lecture by Howard Coffin

to Google Calendar - Vermont's Remarkable Sharpshooters - 2019-09-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vermont's Remarkable Sharpshooters - 2019-09-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vermont's Remarkable Sharpshooters - 2019-09-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - Vermont's Remarkable Sharpshooters - 2019-09-25 19:00:00

Orwell Free Library 473 Main Street, Orwell, Vermont 05760

By the hundreds, Vermont marksmen passed the rigorous marksmanship test to join one of three Vermont companies. Sharpshooters from this state played a little-known but major role at Gettysburg, the great Union victory that changed the War’s course. Historian Howard Coffin will discuss research into this little recognized group. A Vermont Humanities Council event sponsored by The First National Bank of Orwell.

Info

Orwell Free Library 473 Main Street, Orwell, Vermont 05760 View Map
Educational Events, History & Tours Events
802-948-2041
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Vermont's Remarkable Sharpshooters - 2019-09-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vermont's Remarkable Sharpshooters - 2019-09-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vermont's Remarkable Sharpshooters - 2019-09-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - Vermont's Remarkable Sharpshooters - 2019-09-25 19:00:00