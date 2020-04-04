The 33rd Annual Vermont Scholastic Chess Championships will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Berlin Elementary School in Berlin, VT, conveniently located in central Vermont just off Interstate-89 exit 7.

All Vermont students from Kindergarten through Grade 12 are eligible to compete for State Championships in nine divisions -- each grade Kindergarten through Grade 6, Middle School (Grades 7 & 8) and High School (Grades 9 through 12). All abilities are welcome and encouraged to participate.

Early registration is encouraged. Check-in is from 8:30 AM until 9:30 AM, and games will start at 10:00 AM. Complete rules and registration information can be found at http://vtchess.info or by contacting Mike Stridsberg, Tournament Director, at mike@vtchess.info or (802) 223-1948.