Vermont Scholastic Chess Championships
Berlin Elementary School 372 Paine Turnpike N, Town of Berlin, Vermont 05602
The 33rd Annual Vermont Scholastic Chess Championships will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Berlin Elementary School in Berlin, VT, conveniently located in central Vermont just off Interstate-89 exit 7.
All Vermont students from Kindergarten through Grade 12 are eligible to compete for State Championships in nine divisions -- each grade Kindergarten through Grade 6, Middle School (Grades 7 & 8) and High School (Grades 9 through 12). All abilities are welcome and encouraged to participate.
Early registration is encouraged. Check-in is from 8:30 AM until 9:30 AM, and games will start at 10:00 AM. Complete rules and registration information can be found at http://vtchess.info or by contacting Mike Stridsberg, Tournament Director, at mike@vtchess.info or (802) 223-1948.