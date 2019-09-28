Vermont Symphony Orchestra “Made in Vermont” Tour

Brian Drourr The Vermont Symphony Orchestra's performance will include a film with music by Middlebury’s Matthew Evan Taylor in conjunction with the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival.

The VSO joins leaf-peepers on the road for the annual “Made in Vermont” chamber orchestra tour this fall, with a stop at Middlebury College’s Mahaney Arts Center on Saturday, September 28. Spirited works by Bartók, Devienne, and Haydn will showcase VSO principal flute Melissa Mielens, and 17-year-old cellist Ifetayo Ali-Landing from Detroit’s Sphinx program. VSO Music Director Jaime Laredo will conduct.

2019 marks the third year of the VSO’s unique collaboration with the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival. This year the tour features the world premiere of The Greatest Night, a new film by Jeremy Lee MacKenzie, 2018 VSO Award winner at the festival. The film’s original score, composed by Middlebury College Assistant Professor of Music Matthew Evan Taylor, will be performed live by the orchestra as the film screens overhead. Audiences will thrill to the dynamic integration of film and music in the impeccable acoustics of the Mahaney Arts Center’s Robison Hall.

The VSO’s “Made in Vermont” concert will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 7:30 P.M. at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Robison Hall. The Mahaney Center is located on the campus of Middlebury College, at 72 Porter Field Road in Middlebury, just off Route 30 South/S. Main Street. Free parking is available curbside on Route 30 or in the Center for the Arts parking lot, in rows marked faculty/staff/visitors.

General admission tickets are $25 for adults; $10 for students (children ages 6–17 and full-time college students with ID); free for children ages 5 and under. Tickets are available at the Middlebury College box office at 802-443-MIDD (6433) or www.middlebury.edu/arts/tickets.