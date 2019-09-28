Vermont Symphony Orchestra
Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Spirited works by Bartók, Devienne, and Haydn showcase VSO principal flute Melissa Mielens and Ifetayo Ali, a teenage cellist from the Sphinx Program. In collaboration with the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, a world premiere by music professor Matthew Evan Taylor accompanies a new film by Jeremy Lee MacKenzie. Tickets: $25 adults; $10 student (children ages 6–17 and full-time college students with ID); free for children ages 5 and under.