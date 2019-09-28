Vermont Symphony Orchestra

to Google Calendar - Vermont Symphony Orchestra - 2019-09-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vermont Symphony Orchestra - 2019-09-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vermont Symphony Orchestra - 2019-09-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - Vermont Symphony Orchestra - 2019-09-28 19:30:00

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Spirited works by Bartók, Devienne, and Haydn showcase VSO principal flute Melissa Mielens and Ifetayo Ali, a teenage cellist from the Sphinx Program. In collaboration with the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, a world premiere by music professor Matthew Evan Taylor accompanies a new film by Jeremy Lee MacKenzie. Tickets: $25 adults; $10 student (children ages 6–17 and full-time college students with ID); free for children ages 5 and under.

Info

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Live Music Events
to Google Calendar - Vermont Symphony Orchestra - 2019-09-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vermont Symphony Orchestra - 2019-09-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vermont Symphony Orchestra - 2019-09-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - Vermont Symphony Orchestra - 2019-09-28 19:30:00