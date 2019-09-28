Vermont Symphony Orchestra

Spirited works by Bartók, Devienne, and Haydn showcase VSO principal flute Melissa Mielens and Ifetayo Ali, a teenage cellist from the Sphinx Program. In collaboration with the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, a world premiere by music professor Matthew Evan Taylor accompanies a new film by Jeremy Lee MacKenzie. Tickets: $25 adults; $10 student (children ages 6–17 and full-time college students with ID); free for children ages 5 and under.