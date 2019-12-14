Very Merry Middlebury Character Pancake Breakfast

Gather your family for a delicious pancake breakfast, complete with a cast of holiday characters all sure to entertain the little ones. This event will also include balloons, photo props and a placemat to color featuring a Very Merry Middlebury's own Santa Claus. The breakfast menu includes, pancakes (with special toppings), breakfast meats, fruit salad, coffee, tea and juice! Two seatings: 8:30 & 10 am. Tickets: $8-12