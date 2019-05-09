Veterans Count SOS Breakfast

Learn how Veterans Count and Easterseals Military & Veterans Services support Vermont veterans, service members and their families!

Join us for a FREE breakfast at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Burlington, and hear first-hand the difference Easterseals Military & Veterans Services (MVS) has made in the lives of our military and their families.

Throughout this inspirational morning, you will hear the amazing work that MVS Care Coordinators are doing in Vermont. You will also be able to interact with Veterans Count Chapter Members and hear how they have made a difference in the community, and how you can too!

If you would like to join us in making a difference in the lives of Vermont veterans, service members and their families, please RSVP by May 1.

Please RSVP at www.vetscount.org/vt/events/williston-sos-breakfast