Veterans Town Hall

On Sunday, November 3rd at the Rutland Free Library, veterans are invited to speak, unscripted, about what their service means to them. All community members are encouraged to attend and to listen.

Inspired by author Sebastian Junger, these gatherings aim to establish a greater understanding between local veterans and the friends and neighbors they fought for. In the tradition of warrior storytelling, veterans are invited to describe the pride, grief, rage, or quiet appreciation of life that the war bestowed upon them ⁠—to share a story, summary of service, message, letter home, excerpt from a war journal, or even the story behind a photograph. The events are non-political, and all perspectives are valued.