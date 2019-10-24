Alice T. Miner Museum Victorian Spiritualism at the Alice

Can the dead communicate with us? Is there a spirit world that is accessible to the living? In the 19th century, many people believed—or hoped—that both of these things were true, and spiritualism had a wide and devoted following.

This presentation will explore the history of Victorian spiritualism, from its origins in upstate New York in the 1840s to the early 20th century. What was its connection with the women's rights and abolitionist movements, why did it find such fertile ground in mid-19th century America, and how did skeptics attempt to expose mediums as frauds?

Admission is free and refreshments will be served.