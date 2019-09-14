Viennese Waltz lessons plus Swing, Latin & Ballroom Social Dancing on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 6 to 10 pm at the North Country Squares Dance Hall on the Clinton County Fairgrounds, at 1 Fairgrounds Road in Plattsburgh. Beginner Viennese Waltz lessons start at 6:30 and continue at 7:30. This event welcomes beginners and experienced dancers alike, and attracts dancers of all ages and abilities. Social dancing is a fun and healthy way to spend a night on the town, get some exercise, listen to music, socialize, see old friends and make new friends.

Doors open at 6:00 pm. Your $10 admission charge includes dance lessons, social dancing and refreshments. Please visit http://www.DancePlattsburgh.org for more information. Dance Plattsburgh is USA Dance, Inc., Chapter #3068, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization providing dance education and opportunities in local communities by organizing affordable social dances, dance lessons and workshops.