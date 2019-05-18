Village Clean Up Day in Lake Placid

Join us to give back to this beautiful place by making Lake Placid neat and clean after a long snowy winter. Registration and check-in at 9:00 a.m. at Mirror Lake Beach House. (rain date Saturday, May 25). Open to all ages. Gloves & bags provided and scavenger hunt prizes are available. A picnic of refreshments will follow the event at Mirror Lake Beach House. as we watch the thrill seekers jump into Mirror Lake for Plunge for a Cause. This event is generously sponsored by the Garden Club of Lake Placid.