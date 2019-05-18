Village Clean Up Day in Lake Placid
Mirror Lake Beach House Parkside Drive, Lake Placid, New York 12946
Join us to give back to this beautiful place by making Lake Placid neat and clean after a long snowy winter. Registration and check-in at 9:00 a.m. at Mirror Lake Beach House. (rain date Saturday, May 25). Open to all ages. Gloves & bags provided and scavenger hunt prizes are available. A picnic of refreshments will follow the event at Mirror Lake Beach House. as we watch the thrill seekers jump into Mirror Lake for Plunge for a Cause. This event is generously sponsored by the Garden Club of Lake Placid.