Vintage Snowmobile Show & Swap Meet

Google Calendar - Vintage Snowmobile Show & Swap Meet - 2019-10-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vintage Snowmobile Show & Swap Meet - 2019-10-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vintage Snowmobile Show & Swap Meet - 2019-10-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Vintage Snowmobile Show & Swap Meet - 2019-10-05 00:00:00

Tupper Lake Municipal Park 17-19 Demars Blvd, Tupper Lake, New York 12986

This year, the Tupper Lake Snowmobile Club is partnering with the Tupper Lake Chamber of Commerce and OkTUPPERfest. The events will take place together, at the Tupper Lake Municipal Park.

Trophies for 10 Classes:

  • Antique
  • Trail 67 - 85
  • Trail Muscle Pre 81
  • Factory Race Pre 81
  • Actively Raced Pre 86
  • Custom
  • Cutter
  • Mini Best of Show

There's $100 payout for farthest traveled.

For more info call or text 518.524.2005 or email oldskidoo2@yahoo.com

Info

Tupper Lake Municipal Park 17-19 Demars Blvd, Tupper Lake, New York 12986 View Map
Community Events
518-524-2005
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Vintage Snowmobile Show & Swap Meet - 2019-10-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vintage Snowmobile Show & Swap Meet - 2019-10-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vintage Snowmobile Show & Swap Meet - 2019-10-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Vintage Snowmobile Show & Swap Meet - 2019-10-05 00:00:00