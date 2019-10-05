Vintage Snowmobile Show & Swap Meet
Tupper Lake Municipal Park 17-19 Demars Blvd, Tupper Lake, New York 12986
This year, the Tupper Lake Snowmobile Club is partnering with the Tupper Lake Chamber of Commerce and OkTUPPERfest. The events will take place together, at the Tupper Lake Municipal Park.
Trophies for 10 Classes:
- Antique
- Trail 67 - 85
- Trail Muscle Pre 81
- Factory Race Pre 81
- Actively Raced Pre 86
- Custom
- Cutter
- Mini Best of Show
There's $100 payout for farthest traveled.
For more info call or text 518.524.2005 or email oldskidoo2@yahoo.com