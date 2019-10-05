Vintage Snowmobile Show & Swap Meet

This year, the Tupper Lake Snowmobile Club is partnering with the Tupper Lake Chamber of Commerce and OkTUPPERfest. The events will take place together, at the Tupper Lake Municipal Park.

Trophies for 10 Classes:

Antique

Trail 67 - 85

Trail Muscle Pre 81

Factory Race Pre 81

Actively Raced Pre 86

Custom

Cutter

Mini Best of Show

There's $100 payout for farthest traveled.

For more info call or text 518.524.2005 or email oldskidoo2@yahoo.com