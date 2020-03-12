Vinyasa Flow with Julie Coluccio

Photo by Susan Blackburn Julie Coluccio

Vinyasa flow is a class designed to challenge all levels. Designed to increase balance, strength and flexibility.

Julie has practiced and studied yoga for over nineteen years and has been teaching since 2009. She hosts international yoga retreats as well as 200 and 300-hour teacher trainings in both Saratoga Springs and the Lake Placid, NY area. In addition to yoga, Julie teaches meditation and breath work. With an emphasis on alignment, she encourages students to find their inner truth and light. She earned a BS in marketing and human resources from Syracuse University and is 500-hour E-RYT Yoga Alliance certified. Julie joined the School of the Arts in 2017.