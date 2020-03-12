Middlebury College Museum of Art

Explore the Bauhaus school in Dessau in virtual reality! Create a performance on the Bauhaus stage, make a sculpture in one of the school’s workshops, get a glimpse of student life, and explore the architecture of the Dessau building, inside and out. The Virtual Bauhaus experience will be available in the Middlebury College Museum of Art as a part of the exhibition Weimar, Dessau, Berlin: The Bauhaus as School and Laboratory. Also on March 5, March 7, April 2, and April 16. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168.