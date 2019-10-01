Volunteer Literacy Tutor Training

SUNY Adirondack 640 Bay Road, Queensbury, New York 12804

Pre-registration required at 518-743-2238

Did you know that one out of five adults in our region cannot read a map, fill out a job application or follow directions on a medicine bottle? In this course, individuals will receive complete training by Literacy New York staff in order to begin tutoring an adult student in basic literacy, the English language or both. Why not give back by teaching reading and English to adults in the community who need help? The need for literacy tutors in the region is significant.

Instructor: Literacy New York Greater Capital Region

Price: $12

CRN: 10050

SUNY Adirondack 640 Bay Road, Queensbury, New York 12804
518-743-2238
