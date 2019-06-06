Volunteer Work Day: Invasives!

The forest of the Lake George Land Conservancy’s Cook Mt. Preserve has become overtaken by invasive shrubby honeysuckle. Help us cut and pull these aggressive invaders so that native plants can move back in and restore the forest to a healthier place for wildlife. There is a LOT of honeysuckle, so many hands are needed!

No RSVP required – stop by the preserve any day, any time between 10 am and 1 pm and stay as little or as long as you can. Encourage your friends to lend a hand too! Any amount of time helps!

Bring work gloves, branch clippers and a great attitude! Sturdy shoes, long sleeves and pants, and insect repellent are suggested to protect against scratches and ticks.

Meet on Baldwin Road just North of Cook Mountain Preserve.

Questions? Email Alex at anovick@lglc.org or Monica at mdore@lglc.org