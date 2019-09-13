Votes...for Women?

One hundred years ago, Americans embraced the right for women to vote by ratifying the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. Professor of History Amy Morsman discusses the arguments, strategies, and tactics of the movement for women’s suffrage both nationally and locally, while also exploring its conflicts and legacies. Professor Morsman specializes in women’s history and the historical evolution of gender roles, race relations, and regional differences. FREE event, all welcome, refreshments served. Co-sponsored by Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance. Exhibit runs at Middlebury College Museum of Art until December 8, 2019.

Mahaney Arts Center, Lower Lobby, 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury College Campus