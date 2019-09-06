"Votes for Women!" Program to be Sponsored by the Wilmington Historical Society

Wilmington Historical Society to present “Votes for Women!” --- Friday, September 6th

The Wilmington Historical Society invites community members to the program “Votes for Women!” with historian and author Margaret Bartley on Friday, September 6th at 7 pm at the Wilmington Community Center located at 7 Community Center Circle in Wilmington. The program is free and open to the public, made possible, in part, by the Essex County Arts Council's Cultural Assistance Program Grant with funding provided by Essex County. Refreshments are provided by the Country Bear Bakery in Wilmington.

For further information, go to www.wilmingtonhistoricalsociety.org or contact the Wilmington Historical Society at whs12997@hotmail.com or 518-420-8370.