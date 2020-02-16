Vermont Youth Orchestra Concert

VYOA Nathan Wu, Soloist

The orchestra will take on challenging and exciting works, showcasing their musical abilities with pieces such as Mario Gaetano’s Two Designs, played by the VYOA Percussion Ensemble, Franz Liszt’s Les Préludes, and the first movement of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 in C Minor, Maestoso. VYO Senior Soloist Nathan Wu is the second featured soloist of the season, performing the first movement of Samuel Barber’s Violin Concert, Op. 14.