Warren County for Medical Cannabis
Baymont by Wyndham Queensbury/Lake George 1 Abbey Lane, Queensbury, New York 12804
We’re here for you! Join Curaleaf at the Baymont by Wyndham Queensbury/Lake George Sunday, October 27 from 10AM-4PM!
Instant medical marijuana cards for those who qualify.* Certification costs will be discounted. Please bring documentation of your qualifying diagnosis.
Discover cannabis as medicine!
- Become a New York Medical Marijuana Program patient or caregiver
- Complete your patient or caregiver registration with the New York Department of Health
- Experience savings with new Curaleaf medicine
- Get going with home delivery
All are welcome, RSVPs are requested. Questions? We welcome you to email your dedicated Curaleaf Outreach Coordinators Will (washabranner@curaleaf.com) and Katie (kserdula@curaleaf.com), or call Curaleaf Plattsburgh at 518-930-4340.
*You may be eligible for medical program if you have been diagnosed with one or more of the following severe debilitating or life threatening conditions: cancer, HIV infection or AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury with spasticity, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, neuropathy, Huntington's disease, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, pain that degrades health and functional capability as an alternative to opioid use or substance use disorder. The severe debilitating or life-threatening condition must also be accompanied by one or more of the following associated or complicating conditions: cachexia or wasting syndrome, severe or chronic pain, severe nausea, seizures, or severe or persistent muscle spasms, PTSD or opioid use disorder.