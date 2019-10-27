Warren County for Medical Cannabis

We’re here for you! Join Curaleaf at the Baymont by Wyndham Queensbury/Lake George Sunday, October 27 from 10AM-4PM!

Ask state certified medical practitioners if medical cannabis might be right for you. Instant medical marijuana cards for those who qualify.* Certification costs will be discounted. Please bring documentation of your qualifying diagnosis.

Discover cannabis as medicine!

Become a New York Medical Marijuana Program patient or caregiver

Complete your patient or caregiver registration with the New York Department of Health

Experience savings with new Curaleaf medicine

Get going with home delivery

All are welcome, RSVPs are requested. Questions? We welcome you to email your dedicated Curaleaf Outreach Coordinators Will (washabranner@curaleaf.com) and Katie (kserdula@curaleaf.com), or call Curaleaf Plattsburgh at 518-930-4340.

*You may be eligible for medical program if you have been diagnosed with one or more of the following severe debilitating or life threatening conditions: cancer, HIV infection or AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury with spasticity, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, neuropathy, Huntington's disease, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, pain that degrades health and functional capability as an alternative to opioid use or substance use disorder. The severe debilitating or life-threatening condition must also be accompanied by one or more of the following associated or complicating conditions: cachexia or wasting syndrome, severe or chronic pain, severe nausea, seizures, or severe or persistent muscle spasms, PTSD or opioid use disorder.