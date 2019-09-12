National Zero Waste and recycling expert Neil Seldman, PhD, will deliver a public talk: How Warren and Washington Counties Can Transition from Incineration to Zero Waste. “If you’re not for Zero Waste, how much waste are you for?” Dr. Seldman is the director of the Waste to Wealth Initiative at the Washington, DC-based Institute for Local Self-Reliance. His talk will take place in Scoville Auditorium at SUNY Adirondack. Sponsored by the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls and co-sponsored by the Sustainability Program at SUNY Adirondack. This presentation is appropriate for the general public and does not assume any specialized knowledge. Free and open to all, no reservations needed. For more information, email Tracy at gfnycaan@gmail.com or call 518-692-8242.