Warrensburg Chamber Golf Tournament

Suzanne Tyler It's that time again to tee up for the 2019 Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament! Join us at Cronin's Golf Course for the most affordable and enjoyable golf tournaments in the Adirondacks!

Sponsorship

Our tournament provides opportunities to network, promote your company and have some fun playing a beautiful course. The Golf Tournament is a great opportunity for your company to support a worthy cause and at the same time receive valuable exposure within our area. Proceeds support the efforts of the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce to advance economic growth in the area.

Tournament Details

The tournament will be played in a shotgun start with prizes awarded to the top three teams and additional hole challenges throughout the course. Your registration fee, includes lunch, golf cart, 18-holes of golf, beverages, gift bag, awards ceremony, and steak dinner is just $85 per player. Singles and doubles will be accommodated on the day of the event.