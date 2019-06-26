Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: Tommy Burke and The Hand Picked Band

Warrensburg Bandstand Intersection Main Street, Elm Street, and Hudson Street, Warrensburg, New York 12885

The Warrensburg Summer Concert Series kicks off on June 26th with "Tommy Burke and the Hand Picked Band". The concerts are held Wednesday nights from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the bandstand in the center of town. 

The summer concert series is proudly sponsored by the Town of Warrensburg. The rain location is the Town Recreation Field Pavilion on Library Avenue.

The schedule is subject to change or cancellation without prior notice.

