Warrensburg Summer Concert Series
Warrensburg Bandstand Intersection Main Street, Elm Street, and Hudson Street, Warrensburg, New York 12885
The summer concert series is proudly sponsored by the Town of Warrensburg. The rain location is the Town Recreation Field Pavilion on Library Avenue.
The 2019 Summer Band Concert Schedule:
- July 3rd: Roxy and The Road Kings
- July 10th: Warren County Ramblers With Hoddy Ovitt
- July 17th: On 3
- July 24th: Vintage Country
- July 31st: Erin Powers
- August 7th: Foggy Mountain With Jim Davis
- August 14th: Whisky River
- August 21st: Marty Wendell
- August 28th: South Street Saints
- September 4th: Larry Lee Ebere
The schedule is subject to change or cancellation without prior notice.