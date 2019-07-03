Warrensburg Summer Concert Series

The summer concert series is proudly sponsored by the Town of Warrensburg. The rain location is the Town Recreation Field Pavilion on Library Avenue.

The 2019 Summer Band Concert Schedule:

July 3rd: Roxy and The Road Kings

July 10th: Warren County Ramblers With Hoddy Ovitt

July 17th: On 3

July 24th: Vintage Country

July 31st: Erin Powers

August 7th: Foggy Mountain With Jim Davis

August 14th: Whisky River

August 21st: Marty Wendell

August 28th: South Street Saints

September 4th: Larry Lee Ebere

The schedule is subject to change or cancellation without prior notice.