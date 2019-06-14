Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market
Warrensburg Mills Historic District 176 River Street, Warrensburg, New York 12885
Since 1998… “Bringing the Farm to You”
~Twenty-First Season~
Every Friday from 3-6 p.m., May 31st thru October 11 in the heart of the Warrensburgh Mills Historic District on the banks of the scenic Schroon River
Producer Only...Organically Grown, Raised and Prepared Foods...Gluten Free Foods…Master Gardener Station…Farm Fresh Recipes…Picnic Area…Bathroom…Community/Regional Event Information…Non-Profit and Local Business Information Table
LIVE MUSIC THROUGHOUT THE SEASON