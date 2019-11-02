Washington County Line Bluegrass in Concert

Washington County Line Bluegrass Band

Tannery Pond Center is proud to present this traditional bluegrass band from the Capital District / Saratoga region. Their repertoire includes songs of the first and second generation bluegrass bands as well as adaptations of early country, folk and contemporary numbers. Steve Wood and Sean Quinn, guitars and lead and harmony vocals; Daryl Smith, banjo and harmony vocals, Ken Meyer, bass; and Andy Bing, dobro, mandolin and harmony vocals.

Tickets $20 at the door or $15 in advance (limited quantity available). Free admission for youth.

For advance price tickets, visit the TPC box office, call (518) 251-2505 x128, or click here to purchase thru Givebox (a secure online ticketing service): https://givebox.com/518452