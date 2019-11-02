Washington County Line Bluegrass
Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853
Tannery Pond Center is proud to present this traditional bluegrass band from the Capital District / Saratoga region. Their repertoire includes songs of the first and second generation bluegrass bands as well as adaptations of early country, folk and contemporary numbers.
Tickets $20 at the door / $15 in advance. Free admission for youth.
For advance price tickets, visit the TPC box office, call (518) 251-2505 x128, or purchase online at https://tannerypondcenter.org/