Washington County Line Bluegrass

Tannery Pond Center is proud to present this traditional bluegrass band from the Capital District / Saratoga region. Their repertoire includes songs of the first and second generation bluegrass bands as well as adaptations of early country, folk and contemporary numbers.

Tickets $20 at the door / $15 in advance. Free admission for youth.

For advance price tickets, visit the TPC box office, call (518) 251-2505 x128, or purchase online at https://tannerypondcenter.org/