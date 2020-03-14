Watercolor Workshop with Frances Gaffney

Adirondack Interpretive Center Watercolor Workshop participants 2016

Join us for a half-day watercolor workshop. Award winning painter Frances Gaffney will demonstrate her approach, materials, and equipment. By observing and receiving individual coaching, participants will learn Frances’ approach to composition, value planning, perspective and painting techniques. Materials will be provided but feel free to bring brushes or other watercolor equipment you may have. Perfect for beginners as well. All materials are provided. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $30 materials and course fee is required. Register by March 12th - aic@esf.edu.