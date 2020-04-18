WCCC Annual Craft Fair & Fundraiser

to Google Calendar - WCCC Annual Craft Fair & Fundraiser - 2020-04-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WCCC Annual Craft Fair & Fundraiser - 2020-04-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WCCC Annual Craft Fair & Fundraiser - 2020-04-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - WCCC Annual Craft Fair & Fundraiser - 2020-04-18 10:00:00

West Chazy Community Church 17 Fiske Road, West Chazy, New York 12992

The West Chazy Community Church is holding their annual craft fair and fundraiser to help raise money to renovate the old West Chazy elementary school into a community center. We will have a variety of vendors, lunch items to purchase and a raffle table! For more information please message our page on facebook (WCCC Annual Craft Fair & Fundraiser) or send an email to ramonakillam@hotmail.com.

Info

West Chazy Community Church 17 Fiske Road, West Chazy, New York 12992 View Map
Community Events, Fundraiser Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - WCCC Annual Craft Fair & Fundraiser - 2020-04-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WCCC Annual Craft Fair & Fundraiser - 2020-04-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WCCC Annual Craft Fair & Fundraiser - 2020-04-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - WCCC Annual Craft Fair & Fundraiser - 2020-04-18 10:00:00