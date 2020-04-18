Ramona Killam WCCC Annual Craft Fair & Fundraiser

The West Chazy Community Church is holding their annual craft fair and fundraiser to help raise money to renovate the old West Chazy elementary school into a community center. We will have a variety of vendors, lunch items to purchase and a raffle table! For more information please message our page on facebook (WCCC Annual Craft Fair & Fundraiser) or send an email to ramonakillam@hotmail.com.