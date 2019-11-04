Weaving it All Together: Creating and Marketing High Quality, Standards-Supporting Programs

Lakes to Locks Passage, Inc Lakes to Locks Passage Workshops

Join us for a special opportunity to review recent changes to the New York State Learning Standards, discover how to create learning opportunities that cover multiple subjects, find out how to get your program information into the hands of teachers and learn about working with local BOCES centers to present enrichment programming in local schools. Bring your questions, challenges, and ideas to discuss with local museum educators and BOCES education specialists during roundtable brainstorming sessions after the presentations.

Presenters will include Sarah Battiste, Assistant Director of Professional Learning at Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES and Carrie VanTassel, Program Manager of the Enrichment Resource Center at WSWHE BOCES.

FEES AND REGISTRATION

$15 per person, payable by cash or check, and includes lunch and materials. Two or more people from the same organization $12 per person. Pre-Registration is required. To pre-register, please email Anne Clothier, the Lakes to Locks Heritage Program Director at anne@lakestolocks.org by 11/1/19