Weimar, Dessau, Berlin: The Bauhaus as School and Laboratory

Wassily Kandinsky, Kleine Welten V, colored woodcut, 1922. Loan from the Sabarsky Foundation.

The Bauhaus (1919–1933) was an experimental school, a modern laboratory for artistic innovation. In three different German cities over a period of 14 tumultuous years, three different artistic directors, their colleagues, and students challenged the traditional hierarchy of the arts by placing the fine arts, design, and architecture on equal footing. Free.

Middlebury College Museum of Art, Christian A. Johnson Memorial Gallery, February 7, 2020 to Sunday, April 19, 2020