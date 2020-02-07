Weimar, Dessau, Berlin: The Bauhaus as School and Laboratory

Exhibition continues through April 19th

Google Calendar - Weimar, Dessau, Berlin: The Bauhaus as School and Laboratory - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Weimar, Dessau, Berlin: The Bauhaus as School and Laboratory - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Weimar, Dessau, Berlin: The Bauhaus as School and Laboratory - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Weimar, Dessau, Berlin: The Bauhaus as School and Laboratory - 2020-02-07 00:00:00

Middlebury College Museum of Art 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

The Bauhaus (1919–1933) was an experimental school, a modern laboratory for artistic innovation. In three different German cities over a period of 14 tumultuous years, three different artistic directors, their colleagues, and students challenged the traditional hierarchy of the arts by placing the fine arts, design, and architecture on equal footing. Free. 

Middlebury College Museum of Art, Christian A. Johnson Memorial Gallery, February 7, 2020 to Sunday, April 19, 2020

Info

Middlebury College Museum of Art 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Arts & Culture Events
Google Calendar - Weimar, Dessau, Berlin: The Bauhaus as School and Laboratory - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Weimar, Dessau, Berlin: The Bauhaus as School and Laboratory - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Weimar, Dessau, Berlin: The Bauhaus as School and Laboratory - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Weimar, Dessau, Berlin: The Bauhaus as School and Laboratory - 2020-02-07 00:00:00