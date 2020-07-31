Crua Outdoors Crua Outdoors is hosting a gathering for the outdoors community. Suitable for families, groups and solo travelers.

A new celebration dedicated to spending time enjoying the magic of the outdoor lifestyle is coming to the Adirondacks this summer. On July 31, August 1 and August 2, Crua Outdoors, in partnership with Paul Smith's College, is hosting the inaugural Werifesteria by Crua Outdoors event.

Werifesteria by Crua Outdoors is a weekend-long event to develop new skills, experience adventure and foster community. Not only is this a trip-of-a-lifetime experience, it's also a chance to give back; Crua has partnered with Paul Smith's College to help disadvantaged children gain a formal outdoors education.

The event will include guided activities, fully catered meals, live entertainment, discussions, workshops, a keynote speaker of national acclaim, and access to the latest gear. Accommodation packages went live January 22.

For more information on Werifesteria by Crua Outdoors and ticket packages, please visit www.cruaoutdoors.com/pages/werifesteria.