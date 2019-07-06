Westport Library Westport Library Book Sale

WESTPORT – Popular annual book sale at Westport Library July 6, 7, 8 from 9–4. Books will be upstairs and downstairs as well as under a tent on the lawn. There are choices for children, young adults, gardeners, cooks, historians and collectors as well as novels and reference books. A special table will display selections of particular interest. Among this year’s specials are quality art books; a large selection of vintage children’s books; vintage cookbooks; books by local authors and about the region; collectible first editions.

The First View Party on July 5 from 6-8 ($15 donation) will be held the evening before the regular sale, offering an opportunity to buy a special book or two, enjoy refreshments, and visit with friends.

For additional information, contact the Westport Library at 962-8219 or go to www.westportnylibrary.org