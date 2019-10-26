Wet Felted Vessel Workshop with Susan Rollings

You can create a felt vessel like this one at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts workshop with Susan Rollings.

Local artisan and Indian Lake librarian Susan Rollings will teach participants the Wet Felting technique. Each participant will make a small wool vessel approximately 6-8" in size using the Wet Felting technique taught in class. Participants should bring a towel and an apron that is water resistant. The workshop is limited to 12 participants, so register early!

The workshop fee is $25 for Arts Center members and $35 for non-members. Please pre-register by calling the Arts Center at (518) 352-7715 or online at www.adirondackarts.org.