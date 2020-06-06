Wheeler Nature Park Bird Walk

Photo by Marc Faucher Eastern Towhee

Join Audubon Vermont biologist Margaret Fowle on a bird walk to look for birds in Wheeler Nature Park. We will visit a variety of habitats, including open fields, shrublands, and forest.

This program is free and open to the public. All ages welcome. No registration needed. Donations to support our education and conservation work are appreciated.

http://vt.audubon.org/donate

Hosted by Audubon Vermont and South Burlington Recreation and Parks