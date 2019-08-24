Peter Vanderwarker, courtesy The Cultural Landscape Foundation Currier Farm, Danby, VT, 2013

Peter Vanderwarker, a professional landscape and cityscape photographer headquartered in Boston, will present a talk entitled When Do Natural Landscapes Evoke Architectural Forms? He will discuss the profession of and his approach to landscape photography as well as his award-winning career. Sponsored by the Henry Sheldon Museum in Middlebury, Vermont. Peter’s photographs of the Currier Farm in Danby, Vermont are included in the Dan Kiley exhibit on view through September 1, 2019 at the Sheldon Museum.

Fee: $5 general public; Sheldon Museum members and Vermont Association of Vermont Landscape Architects members free. Space is limited, advance reservations are recommended by calling 802-388-2117. The talk takes place in the Middlebury Town Offices, located across the street from the Sheldon Museum. The Sheldon is located at One Park Street in downtown Middlebury. For more info: www.henrysheldonmuseum.org