Presentation: When the Bicycle Came to Vermont

UVM Professor Luis Vivanco

Ilsley Public Library 75 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

UVM Professor Luis Vivanco explores the fascinating early history of the bicycle in Vermont, an invention that generated widespread curiosity when it arrived in the 1880s - helping spark important changes in the industrial production, consumerism, road policies, gender relations, and cultural ideas. A program of Vermont Humanities.

More info: http://bit.ly/bikevt-feb20

