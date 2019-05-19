"Who were the Odd Fellows?" a program at the Warrensburgh Museum at 3:00 PM. Town Historian, Sandi Parisi, will talk about Warrensburg Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge, including information about the real skeletons found there. The museum building, dated 1926 long known as the "Odd Fellows Hall," This lodge of the Odd Fellows organized in 1881. Its mission was fourfold: to educate orphans, visit the sick, relieve the distressed and bury the dead. The Museum, at 3754 Main Street, opens Sundays at 1:00 PM – come early to see exhibits. Homemade refreshments. Museum also open Wednesdays noon to 4:00 PM. Admission always free. Fully accessible. Parking and entrance at rear of building. 518-232-7349.