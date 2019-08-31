Widlund Gallery: Travels & Inspirations by Kate Hartley

Kate Hartley Kate Hartley: Travels & Inspirations

For over thirty years Kate Hartley has painted, exhibited and taught art, with watercolors as her specialty. She enjoys all aspects of realistic depiction, especially capturing the beauty of nature… the gesture of a leaf, a recumbent hill, or a misty morning at the forest’s edge. Light (and often pears!) fill her paintings, which have won many awards over the years.

Reception Sept 13, 5-7 PM