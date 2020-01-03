Widlund Gallery/Upper Hudson Watercolor Society

Tannery Pond Center Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society

Opening Reception January 10th, 5-7 p.m. Shown at right (clockwise from top left): Assisi by Jan Palmer, House Finch by Laura-Love Yates, Herber Farm, Gansevoort by Suzette Usher, Geyser Brook by Tom Ryan The Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society, formed in 1989 and based in Glens Falls, has over 60 members throughout the region.

The group welcomes anyone with an interest in watercolor painting, regardless of level or ability. Monthly meetings are held on the first Monday evening (7-9 pm) of each month at the Lapham Gallery in the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council building at 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls, NY.

For more info visit www.tannerypondcenter.org