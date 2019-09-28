Widlund Gallery: "Works Under & Over Time" by Gregory Williams

Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853

Sept 28 – Nov 27, 2019

Reception: October 11, 5-7 pm

Gregory Williams is an artist who has been making images since the early 70’s, whose artwork was always oriented toward the landscape tradition but with a personal twist.

Since 1978 to the present, he has had artwork in 22 group exhibitions and 9 one-person shows. His work is in numerous private collections from Seattle to New York City, and has been reviewed in the NY Times, Art In America and Art News among others.

He is currently working in oils, acrylics and watercolors, and in the past, lithography.

