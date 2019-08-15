Wild & Scenic Film Festival Film Fest

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival focuses on 10 films which speak to the environmental concerns and celebrations of our planet. Ticket revenues, sponsorship, merchandise sales, and beer and wine sales are all used to fundraise, as well as increasing awareness and hopefully membership to the Ausable River Association (AsRA). AsRA is a local, science-based, non-profit organization that helps the Ausable River Watershed communities protect our streams and lakes. Tickets are $20 each, doors open at 6:30pm, show starts at 7:00pm.