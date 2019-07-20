Wilderness & Backcountry Safety with Dave Muska. #1508-0720. 1 day.

Adirondack Folk School Wilderness & Backcountry Safety

Join us as we explore fundamental skills and tools of wilderness survival. In this course you will be introduced to the skills necessary in keeping yourself and loved ones safe in the forest and off trail. We will cover fire making including friction fire, emergency shelter construction, water allocation and purification, as well as seasonal wild edibles. This is a great course for hikers, backpackers, and outdoors people alike. All skill levels are welcome.

Tuition $155. Member Tuition $145 Materials fee $0.

NOTE: Participants are required to bring a full tang or locking blade knife for carving, and to wear weather appropriate clothing as a good portion of the day will be spent outdoors.