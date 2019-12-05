Scott McKim

Scott McKim will present Backpacking and Paddling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge at the next Library Lunch program on Thursday, December 5 from noon to 1 PM at the Saranac Lake Free Library.

Though few of us ever will travel there, most people are familiar with the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) because it has been at the center of the debate over the exploration and development of oil and gas versus the preservation of wilderness and protection of animal habitat. At over three times the size of the Adirondack Park, and one of America's last remaining wildernesses, ANWR offers many tripping options, unparalleled paddling opportunities, and wildlife galore. In June 2011, Scott McKim set out on a 120-mile trip through ANWR, traveling first by small fixed wing plane, then by foot and paddle. He was accompanied by 5 friends who were all accomplished paddlers and scientists. Scott will show photos as he tells the story of this adventure, traversing up and over North America's most northerly mountain range and then paddling to the coast through ANWR, eventually ending up in the Arctic Ocean.

Scott lives in Gabriels and says that the job he is most proud of and works the hardest at is being a dad. He adds that he “set down roots locally in no small part because of a sense of place that the Adirondacks engender and the vibrant mix of a healthy community and a tremendous backyard in which to play.”

All presentations of the Library Lunch Series are free and open to the public.