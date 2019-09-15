Wildlife Art Show
Stone Valley Arts 145 East Main Street, Poultney, Vermont 05764
Rutland County Audubon will present its second Wildlife Art Show at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill in Poultney, Vt. from September 14 – 29. It will feature works in various media that show some of the flora and fauna that Audubon members appreciate for their beauty and work to protect. The show will open with a reception on September 15th from 3-5 pm, and a birding talk on September 22nd from 2- 4 pm. Weekends the show will be open from 1-4 pm, and during the week whenever the art center is open. The show is free.
For further information contact birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org or contact Stone Valley Arts at 145 E. Main St. in Poultney, VT. 325-2603