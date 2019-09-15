Rutland County Audubon will present its second Wildlife Art Show at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill in Poultney, Vt. from September 14 – 29. It will feature works in various media that show some of the flora and fauna that Audubon members appreciate for their beauty and work to protect. The show will open with a reception on September 15th from 3-5 pm, and a birding talk on September 22nd from 2- 4 pm. Weekends the show will be open from 1-4 pm, and during the week whenever the art center is open. The show is free.

For further information contact birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org or contact Stone Valley Arts at 145 E. Main St. in Poultney, VT. 325-2603